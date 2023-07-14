Melville priest attacked with machete; police treating attack as hate crime

MELVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to KLFY, a priest from the Melville area is in critical condition after a suspect attacked him with a machete.

Authorities said witnesses saw the suspect approach a priest at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, asking for food. The priest denied the request and the suspect attacked him with a machete.

The priest is at a hospital being treated for lacerations to his head and body.

KLFY said that Melville police are treating this attack as a hate crime, because the suspect allegedly said he “wanted to kill a Black man today.” They have requested assistance from the FBI for the investigation.

The suspect is in custody and will be transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail.

