World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday

One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love. (KBOI)
By KBOI Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KBOI) - One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love.

Dick Kneidl turned 101 on Thursday.

He served in World War II as a pilot and a pilot trainer. Kneidl later made a career out of it once the war ended and became a commercial pilot.

In honor of his special day, he returned to the sky Wednesday and piloted a small airplane.

As far as what he loves most about flying, Kneidl said he comes alive and feels like he is at home.

It is estimated that he has more than 33,000 hours of flying experience between the war and his career.

Copyright 2023 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Ballard
Former LSU women’s basketball star killed in Memphis crash
At Kincaid Lake, LDWF has begun deploying artificial reefs.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is revolutionizing your fishing experience
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
You may need to replace your A/C or refrigerator soon. Here’s why
POWER OFF: KALB responds to the City of Alexandria’s claims about utility disconnections

Latest News

The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
Young father describes grief after son dies of fentanyl overdose
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief through administrative fixes
A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows the forecasted movement of subtropical storm...
Subtropical storm Don forms in open Atlantic waters, becomes the fifth named storm of the year
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to...
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events