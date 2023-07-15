2023 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Natchitoches kicks off soon

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The star athletes shine bright on the big stage, but they will shine brighter when their name is called and placed in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on July 29.

Whether their talents were displayed between the lines, on the court or on the diamond, every former athlete and coach being inducted will come together in the City of Lights, Natchitoches.

There are 10 coaches and athletes being inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame class, along with two sportswriters. This year features Eli Manning, Paul Mainieri, Lori Lyons and Alana Beard.

“I think it is wonderful for the family, it really is a dynasty that Eli gets to be inducted too,” said Jennae Biddiscombe, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum Branch Director. “We only have two other families, the Jones for football and the Hardings in track and field, that are father and son. This will be our third set of father and son.”

Walter Imahara will be the very first weightlifter to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

There are many planned activities planned for the inductees during the induction week, July 27-29, such as a bowling bash, tailgate and concert.

The welcome ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on Thurs., July 27, and it is open to the public to meet and talk with the inductees. The official induction ceremony begins at 5 p.m. on Sat., July 29.

There are also free basketball and football camps for kids the Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Turpin Stadium and Prather Coliseum, where the kids can learn from the best of the best.

