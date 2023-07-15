Alexandria Police Department investigating shooting on Redwood Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 3200 block of Redwood Drive on Friday (July 14) in reference to a shooting. At the scene, investigators found that an 18-year-old man was injured. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

So far, no suspects have been arrested. APD shared that this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

