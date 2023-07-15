Cenla bids farewell to Dr. David Holcombe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dozens gathered on Friday, July 14, bidding farewell to a dedicated leader and trusted servant after 17 years of service.

There was lots of applause, and memories of good times, as Dr. David Holcombe, the Louisiana Department of Health’s regional health director for Region 6 stepped down, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

“He was always supportive when you called him for anything, he was always there to support you,” said a colleague of Dr. Holcombe.

“He’s involved in a lot of venues and certainly we hope he continues to do that,” added another.

Dr. Holcombe has been at the forefront, guiding Cenla through numerous natural disasters and, more recently, the challenging times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He’s a phenomenal physician, a great artist, a great storyteller. He writes books. He’s just an all-around great guy and always willing to help,” said one Cenla artist.

As Dr. Holcombe steps down, all eyes are on his successor, who has been selected but not yet revealed. What we do know is the next regional health director will be a woman and the shoes she is left to fill are undoubtedly substantial. We can only hope to see the continuation of compassionate leadership and unwavering commitment to public health.

“We didn’t always agree, but it was always a mutual respect between me and him,” explained another colleague.

“He really loved this community. He was very involved, and we are definitely going to miss him,” explained another.

Dr. Holcombe’s tireless efforts and leadership have undoubtedly made a significant impact on the region’s health and well-being.

Although stepping down, Dr. Holcombe will continue offering his expertise to assist those navigating the immigration process. Additionally, he will continue to see patients affected by tuberculosis, ensuring they receive the help they need.

