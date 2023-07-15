Multiple explosions reported at Dow Chemical in Plaquemine; officials responding

Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of multiple explosions in Iberville Parish.

It appears to be near the area of the Dow Chemical Plant, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Officials said no word yet on injuries reported.

Iberville emergency preparedness sent out an alert around 9:40 p.m. informing residents to stay indoors and turn off their a/c units.

A shelter-in-place has been issued within a half a mile radius for caution.

Right now, LSP will be assisting with closures on LA-1 at Sid Richardson and LA-1 at Bayou Jacob out of abundance of caution.

Deputies are on scene and investigating to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Ballard
Former LSU women’s basketball star killed in Memphis crash
At Kincaid Lake, LDWF has begun deploying artificial reefs.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is revolutionizing your fishing experience
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
You may need to replace your A/C or refrigerator soon. Here’s why
Natchitoches police arrest suspect in connection with Motel 6 homicide

Latest News

Suspect sought for arson on Lorelei Street in Pineville
La. Supreme Court
Historic Avoyelles Parish case pending before La. Supreme Court
Historic Avoyelles Parish case pending before La. Supreme Court
Now, with the community's help and the Grant Parish School Board, this new building will be a...
Georgetown High School granted new building
Georgetown High School granted new building