Multiple explosions reported at Dow Chemical in Plaquemine; officials responding

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of multiple explosions in Iberville Parish.

It appears to be near the area of the Dow Chemical Plant, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Officials said no word yet on injuries reported.

Iberville emergency preparedness sent out an alert around 9:40 p.m. informing residents to stay indoors and turn off their a/c units.

A shelter-in-place has been issued within a half a mile radius for caution.

Right now, LSP will be assisting with closures on LA-1 at Sid Richardson and LA-1 at Bayou Jacob out of abundance of caution.

Deputies are on scene and investigating to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

