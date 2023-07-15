Suspect sought for arson on Lorelei Street in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (LASFM) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is actively seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a house fire in Pineville that threatened the lives of two people sleeping inside.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, the Pineville Fire Department responded to a call for a fire in the 100 block of Lorelei Street. The fire was contained to the front porch due to one of the occupants discovering the fire shortly after it started and successfully extinguishing it with a water hose.

Following an assessment of the scene, including obtaining video evidence, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and are now looking for a male suspect in the case.

In the attached surveillance video, the unidentified male can be seen wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt, dark-colored pants with a horizontal reflective stripe across the left thigh, black shoes, and a black shirt under the sweatshirt.

The SFM is asking anyone with information about this person’s identity and whereabouts to contact the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through our online tip form found at lasfm.org.

