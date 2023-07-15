Suspect sought for arson on Lorelei Street in Pineville

(Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (LASFM) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is actively seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a house fire in Pineville that threatened the lives of two people sleeping inside.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, the Pineville Fire Department responded to a call for a fire in the 100 block of Lorelei Street. The fire was contained to the front porch due to one of the occupants discovering the fire shortly after it started and successfully extinguishing it with a water hose.

Following an assessment of the scene, including obtaining video evidence, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and are now looking for a male suspect in the case.

In the attached surveillance video, the unidentified male can be seen wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt, dark-colored pants with a horizontal reflective stripe across the left thigh, black shoes, and a black shirt under the sweatshirt.

The SFM is asking anyone with information about this person’s identity and whereabouts to contact the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through our online tip form found at lasfm.org.

Copyright 2023 Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Ballard
Former LSU women’s basketball star killed in Memphis crash
At Kincaid Lake, LDWF has begun deploying artificial reefs.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is revolutionizing your fishing experience
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
You may need to replace your A/C or refrigerator soon. Here’s why
Natchitoches police arrest suspect in connection with Motel 6 homicide

Latest News

La. Supreme Court
Historic Avoyelles Parish case pending before La. Supreme Court
Historic Avoyelles Parish case pending before La. Supreme Court
Now, with the community's help and the Grant Parish School Board, this new building will be a...
Georgetown High School granted new building
Georgetown High School granted new building