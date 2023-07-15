Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about. (Source: WJLA)
By WJLA staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about. He just celebrated his 104th birthday.

Walters brags that he’s gotten this far without taking any medication.

He also has a big sense of humor.

“People always ask, ‘What do you attribute it [living this long] to?’ And I always say I have two good friends: Jim Beam and Jack Daniels,” Walters said.

When he was 22, Walters had his pilot’s license and enlisted in the Air Force.

Now, he is the only crew member from his squadron still alive.

Asked what advice he would give the younger generation, Walters said he would tell them if they really want something then they have to be willing to work for it.

And, if they fail, they should “Get back up and get back to it.”

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Melville priest attacked with machete; police treating attack as hate crime
Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.
Walmart adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide
Nevaeh Guidry
APD asking for help finding missing teen
Suspect sought for arson on Lorelei Street in Pineville

Latest News

Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July...
Fargo police say they don’t yet know the motive for a shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2
A family in Indiana says their dog did not survive after being rescued from a house fire.
Dog euthanized days after being rescued from house fire, family says
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia