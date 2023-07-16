Louisiana State Police investigating fatal Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a car crash that killed a 28-year-old Natchez man on July 14.

LSP said around 11 p.m., Troopers responded to a crash on I-49 northbound near mile post 110. A Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 28-year-old Donovan Mitchell, of Natchez, drove into the back of a parked commercial vehicle after a tire was blown.

Mitchell, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the parked commercial vehicle was unharmed.

The crash is under investigation and routine toxicology tests have been ordered.

