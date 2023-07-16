Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash, LSP investigating

Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Rapides Parish.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 36-year-old Colfax man on July 14.

LSP said around 10 p.m., Troopers responded to a crash on Louisiana Highway 3225 at Sherwood Road. The initial investigation revealed that 36-year-old Robert Jackson, of Colfax, was walking in the road when he was hit by a pickup truck. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, and a routine toxicology report has been ordered for the driver.

“Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials,” LSP said in a release. “Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.”

