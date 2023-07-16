Punto de Conexion – Iglesia de Dios hosts backpack giveaway

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Punto de Conexion – Iglesia de Dios, an Alexandria-based Hispanic church, hosted a backpack giveaway at the Kent Plantation House on Saturday, July 15.

In 2022, the church hosted a similar event with the goal of giving out 100 backpacks to children in the area. That goal was exceeded and a total of 203 backpacks were given away.

This year, the church aimed to beat last year’s record, and made many new additions to the event. Along with the backpacks, kids could enjoy school supplies, games, face painting, sports clinic, arts, crafts, piñatas and frozen treats, all free of charge.

Pastor Juan José Romero said his church wanted to bring the community together and give support ahead of the school year.

“Part of the vision of Punto de Conexion is to connect with the community,” said Romero. “We try to bless the community because we know education is important for everybody and we want to help the parents and support with backpacks, pencils and other stuff they can have. That blessing and that way it’s some help.”

