Former employee kills 2 at FMT Shipyard after being fired, sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the FMT Shipyard on Peters Road in Harvey, Louisiana around 1 p.m.

Two men were reportedly killed, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was only described as a former employee who was fired earlier in the day. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says they have the suspect’s name but are not releasing it at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

