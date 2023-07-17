Former employee kills 2 at FMT Shipyard after being fired, sheriff says
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the shooting happened at the FMT Shipyard on Peters Road in Harvey, Louisiana around 1 p.m.
Two men were reportedly killed, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect was only described as a former employee who was fired earlier in the day. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says they have the suspect’s name but are not releasing it at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.