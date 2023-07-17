Dexta Hall sentenced to life in prison for Nov. 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has sentenced Dexta Hall, 24, of Colfax, to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for his role in connection to the Nov. 23, 2021, deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr. on Futrell Street in Alexandria.

Hall was found guilty by a Rapides Parish jury of second degree murder on June 29. He is one of three people convicted in connection to Hammond’s death. Last week, co-defendant Charley Brown, 24 of Colfax, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter. Deltrevious Conston, 20 of Alexandria, is serving 30 years in prison for an October 2022 plea to the lesser offense of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

According to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, Brown lured Hammond to the spot on Futrell Street where the others were waiting and admitted to being one of the shooters. The DA’s Office said at least two people were shot.

Kevin Hammond, Jr. (KALB)

Ahead of the sentencing, Erica Booze, who is Hammond’s aunt, read a victim impact statement on behalf of the family that was written by Hammond’s mother.

“November 23 is a day I will never forget,” said Booze as she read the statement. “I received the news and my heart dropped. I was in disbelief because never in a million years I would have thought you (Hammond) would have left me.”

“The Lord knows I still hurt every day of my life,” she said. “Dexta, there are still unanswered questions why you took him away.”

Booze told the court that Hammond was a father and now his son is “fatherless.”

“I pray one day I learn to find forgiveness in my heart,” said Booze. “Until then, may God have mercy on your soul.”

Hall did not give a statement to the family or the court.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kelvin Sanders and Gerry Weeks. Hall was represented by David Karst and Randall Hayes. Judge Mary Doggett presided.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.