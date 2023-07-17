La National Guard Training Center in Pineville hosting Purple Heart Installation Ceremony

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana National Guard is scheduled to host a Purple Heart Instillation Ceremony at their training center in Pineville, on July 18 at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be in Dabadie Gym and Fitness Center: 1295 15th St. Pineville, La. 71360.

The Purple Heart Instillation Project is an initiative to honor service members and veterans who were wounded in combat. The training center will provide designated parking spots and other benefits to recipients of the Purple Heart.

Over the past few months, the Louisiana National Guard worked with the Governor’s Office and the Military Order of the Purple Heart for all LANG installations to be recognized in the Purple Heart Trail. This recognition adds the La National Guard Training Center Pineville, Jackson Barracks, Camp Villere, Gillis W. Long Center, Camp Cook, the Armed Forces Readiness Center in Baton Rouge, and Camp Minden to the trail.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal Natchitoches Parish crash.
Louisiana State Police investigating fatal Natchitoches Parish crash
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Rapides Parish.
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash, LSP investigating
Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
Alexandria Police Department investigating shooting on Redwood Drive
Dr. Holcombe has been at the forefront, guiding Cenla for 17 years.
Cenla bids farewell to Dr. David Holcombe

Latest News

Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
Bradley White
VPSO: Man sought for traffic pursuit with law enforcement
One man dead in Sabine River boating accident
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment