La National Guard Training Center in Pineville hosting Purple Heart Installation Ceremony

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana National Guard is scheduled to host a Purple Heart Instillation Ceremony at their training center in Pineville, on July 18 at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be in Dabadie Gym and Fitness Center: 1295 15th St. Pineville, La. 71360.

The Purple Heart Instillation Project is an initiative to honor service members and veterans who were wounded in combat. The training center will provide designated parking spots and other benefits to recipients of the Purple Heart.

Over the past few months, the Louisiana National Guard worked with the Governor’s Office and the Military Order of the Purple Heart for all LANG installations to be recognized in the Purple Heart Trail. This recognition adds the La National Guard Training Center Pineville, Jackson Barracks, Camp Villere, Gillis W. Long Center, Camp Cook, the Armed Forces Readiness Center in Baton Rouge, and Camp Minden to the trail.

