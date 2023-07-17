Local teenager competes in National Mullet Contest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Competition is something that can insert itself into any aspect of our lives and hair is no exception. 7News spoke to a teen from Lake Charles who is looking to be crowned the next Mullet Champion.

“I’ve never really had a reason I just don’t like short hair, I’ve always liked my long hair,” Aiden Burk said.

Burk is a 10th grader with an impressive head of hair. So impressive in fact that he is competing to be crowned the next Mullet Champion.

“They do like a four-day rush for votes and if he makes it in the top 10 there will be a second runoff of the top 10 contestants,” Juanita Cox, Aiden’s mother said. “I think right now the kid that is in first’s mullets name is ‘Hurricane’ so we can’t let another hurricane win and I think right now he (Aiden) is in seventh place.”

He’s a kid with a caring soul, Aiden looks at his hair as a way to give back.

“We had went on a cruise not long ago and somebody said ‘you should donate all your hair’ and after they said that I decided that I would do that because I have so much of it,” Burk said. “i want to grow it until the end of high school and then i want to cut it all off and donate it and then do it again and then keep donating it.”

And what do his peers have to say about the mullet?

“When I first got to high school everybody was like ‘I love your hair,’ everything like that and I still have people commenting on my hair,” Burk said.

For aspiring mullet-growers, Aiden has some advice.

“I would say to just go for it, do what I guess comes to your mind or whatever goes to your heart, I would do it,” Burk said.

To vote for Aiden, CLICK HERE.

