LSU kicks off 2023 SEC Media Days

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - Second-year head football coach Brian Kelly led off the 2023 SEC Media Days on Monday, July 17.

Kelly was joined by quarterback Jayden Daniels, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, and running back Josh Williams.

Second-year head football coach Brian Kelly led off the 2023 SEC Media Days on Monday, July 17.

Coach Kelly talked about the upcoming season and the expectations that he has, especially with Kim Mulkey and Jay Johnson winning National Championships in their second year with the Tigers.

