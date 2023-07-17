LSU kicks off 2023 SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - Second-year head football coach Brian Kelly led off the 2023 SEC Media Days on Monday, July 17.

Kelly was joined by quarterback Jayden Daniels, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, and running back Josh Williams.

. @LSUfootball Brian Kelly updates the status of running back John Emery. #LSU pic.twitter.com/HImAuDwLey — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 17, 2023

. @LSUfootball Brian Kelly says the #LSU defense did a poor job getting off the field on third down last season, that must improve this year. pic.twitter.com/2w0npWyvES — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 17, 2023

Jayden Daniels says he’s put on 15 pounds from last season and kept the speed. @LSUfootball #LSU pic.twitter.com/WfFwnu92jt — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 17, 2023

. @LSUfootball Brian Kelly says he feels really good about John Emery being with the team to start camp. Emery still has a few more things to clear, but the tone seems really positive. #LSU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 17, 2023

Coach Kelly talked about the upcoming season and the expectations that he has, especially with Kim Mulkey and Jay Johnson winning National Championships in their second year with the Tigers.

