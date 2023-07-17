LSUA is expanding their curriculum in computer science

LSUA is launching what it's calling a "Technovation Center," creating hands-on experiences to support students, faculty and community members.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria is embarking on a cutting-edge Technovation Center that will create a hands-on experience to support students, faculty and community members.

Technology and innovation, or technovation, have landed on LSUA’s campus, expanding its course offerings in computer science to include a focus on cybersecurity, as well as MakerSpace, where students can build their own prototypes, and the Drone Zone, a collaboration with Louisiana State Police, propelling students to gain their drone certification.

“We are giving our local students the skills to become programmers, to work in robotics, to work in engineering and to bring it back to our community,” said Dr. Tanya Lueder, with the university.

At the center of the expansion is a cutting-edge Technovation Center. It offers students a unique opportunity to work on real-world projects, honing their skills and creativity while collaborating with industry.

“We are working with them, and they take four cybersecurity interns every spring for us,” added Dr. Lueder.

The grant from Louisiana Economic Development gives the university just over $500,000 over a three-year period and is no doubt changing the game for the university. But, there is something bigger at play.

“And on the horizon, we’re going to have certificates in Precision Ag,” said Dr. Nate Sammons.

Dr. Sammons said it is positioning LSUA as a hub for tech advancement in the region and added that it is driving economic growth in the community.

“It will better prepare our students for the Central Louisiana and Louisiana workforce, making sure that they have experience and the skills necessary for tech, for being innovative and for being an entrepreneur.”

As LSUA embarks on this new chapter, it is becoming a starting point for a brighter more tech-savvy future in the region.

The Technovation Center is expected to be up and running soon, hopefully by this fall.

