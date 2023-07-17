One man dead in Sabine River boating accident

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Newton County, Tx. (KPLC) - Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby confirmed one man has died in a boating accident on the Sabine River Sunday afternoon.

Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m., approximately 3 miles north of the Highway 63 Burr Ferry Bridge, KJAS reports.

According to Duckworth, four people were in a boat when it went over a log, which then struck the bottom of the motor and the prop. The impact reportedly flipped the motor up and into the boat, where it struck and killed the male victim.

Duckworth said he and the firefighters, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens recovered the body of the deceased person, and his identify has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Game wardens will be conducting the investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

