Public meeting for replacement of the Sabine River Bridge at state line in Vernon Parish

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), is working in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), to propose a relocation and replacement of the LA 8 bridge (SH 63) over the Sabine River, that is located at the state line.

The Bridge connects Newton County, TX and the city of Leesville in Vernon Parish. The proposed project includes demolition of the existing bridge, and the new bridge involves construction in wetlands and in a floodplain. The existing historic bridge, also known as Burr’s Ferry Bridge, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The project approach would contain two 12-foot wide lanes, two 10-foot wide shoulders, and a 30-foot clear zone on each side of the pavement. It would remove the TxDOT/DOTD jointly owned existing historic bridge and construct new roadway approaches and a new bridge approximately 0.3 miles downstream from its current location. The condition of the existing structure is why the project is necessary.

An in-person meeting is scheduled to allow for stakeholders and other interested parties to ask questions, obtain information, and provide input on the project. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 25 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Leesville High School Cafeteria, 502 Berry Drive Leesville, La 71446.

A second in-person opportunity will be held on Thursday, July 27 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Burkeville ISD Cafeteria, 231 CR 2099 Burkeville, Texas 75932.

The public may provide their comments in various ways, they may call 409-203-3575 to provide verbal testimony beginning at noon on Tuesday, July 25 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, or they can mail in written comments to TxDOT Beaumont District Office, C/O Jason Hightower, Re: SH 63/LA 8 Bridge at Sabine River, 8350, Easttex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77708, or email bmtprojects@txdot.gov.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.