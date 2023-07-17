Public meeting for replacement of the Sabine River Bridge at state line in Vernon Parish

Public meeting for Sabine River Bridge replacement project
Public meeting for Sabine River Bridge replacement project(DOTD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), is working in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), to propose a relocation and replacement of the LA 8 bridge (SH 63) over the Sabine River, that is located at the state line.

The Bridge connects Newton County, TX and the city of Leesville in Vernon Parish. The proposed project includes demolition of the existing bridge, and the new bridge involves construction in wetlands and in a floodplain. The existing historic bridge, also known as Burr’s Ferry Bridge, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The project approach would contain two 12-foot wide lanes, two 10-foot wide shoulders, and a 30-foot clear zone on each side of the pavement. It would remove the TxDOT/DOTD jointly owned existing historic bridge and construct new roadway approaches and a new bridge approximately 0.3 miles downstream from its current location. The condition of the existing structure is why the project is necessary.

An in-person meeting is scheduled to allow for stakeholders and other interested parties to ask questions, obtain information, and provide input on the project. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 25 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Leesville High School Cafeteria, 502 Berry Drive Leesville, La 71446.

A second in-person opportunity will be held on Thursday, July 27 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Burkeville ISD Cafeteria, 231 CR 2099 Burkeville, Texas 75932.

The public may provide their comments in various ways, they may call 409-203-3575 to provide verbal testimony beginning at noon on Tuesday, July 25 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, or they can mail in written comments to TxDOT Beaumont District Office, C/O Jason Hightower, Re: SH 63/LA 8 Bridge at Sabine River, 8350, Easttex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77708, or email bmtprojects@txdot.gov.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal Natchitoches Parish crash.
Louisiana State Police investigating fatal Natchitoches Parish crash
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Rapides Parish.
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash, LSP investigating
Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
Alexandria Police Department investigating shooting on Redwood Drive
Dr. Holcombe has been at the forefront, guiding Cenla for 17 years.
Cenla bids farewell to Dr. David Holcombe

Latest News

SPSO: looking for runaway juvenille
SPSO is asking for help in finding runaway juvenile
RADE
GPSO announces largest marijuana bust in parish history
La National Guard Training Center in Pineville hosting Purple Heart Installation Ceremony
Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies