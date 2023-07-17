Red flags to look for amid spike in rental scams

Projected $16.1 billion annual loss due to rental fraud, according to Dwellsy survey
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 40% of people said they or someone they knew had personally lost money because of rental fraud, according to a 2022 Dwellsy survey.

Renter scams can vary, but one common one is the “fake listing scam.”

According to Dwellsy, here is how the scam works:

The fraudster steals a legitimate apartment listing and reposts it, with different contact information and significantly cheaper rent. Then, when potential renters reach out to learn more about the apartment, the scammer tries to get their personal information, oftentimes a social security number or driver’s license. The fake landlord will then ask for a deposit before allowing the renter to see the property and disappear.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning of a spike in real estate scams last summer, noting a steady increase in these cons over the last three years.

Dwellsy has advice to avoid fake listing scams:

Use a safe site to search for listings: Sites that charge landlords a fee to post properties can be more reputable.

Look for duplicate listings when you search: If you see the same property over and over with different prices, be skeptical.

Tour the property and meet the landlord before signing a contract or giving a deposit.

If there is pressure to pay, walk away.

Be wary if the price is significantly lower than most listings: If it’s too good to be true, it likely is.

Avoid paying through Venmo or Zelle and other peer-to-peer payment options: If fraud is found, there is no easy way to recover the payment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal Natchitoches Parish crash.
Louisiana State Police investigating fatal Natchitoches Parish crash
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Rapides Parish.
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash, LSP investigating
Alexandria Police Department investigating shooting on Redwood Drive
Bradley White
VPSO: Man sought for traffic pursuit with law enforcement

Latest News

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett speaks on Sunday, July 16, 2022, in Hampton, Ga, while...
Mother says man who killed 4 people in Georgia needed mental help for years but refused treatment
Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
RADE
GPSO announces largest marijuana bust in parish history
Dexta Zayshawn Hall
Dexta Hall sentenced to life in prison for Nov. 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.