SPSO is asking for help in finding runaway juvenile

SPSO: looking for runaway juvenille(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office (SPSO) is looking for 14-year-old, Violet Stocking, a runaway juvenile.

Stocking was last seen in the City of Converse this past weekend. SPSO believes she is somewhere between Converse and the Natchitoches area, and is not believed to be in any danger at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 318-256-9241 option 5, or submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.

