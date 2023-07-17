Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation

Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Surgeons at a hospital in Israel performed a life-saving procedure on a 12-year-old boy in which they reattached his head to his neck after he suffered an internal decapitation in an accident.

The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem made a post on Instagram along with a picture showing 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan and doctors Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa on July 9.

The medical center said the operation to reattach Suleiman’s head after he was hit by a car while riding his bike was “extremely rare and complex.”

After the accident, Suleiman was airlifted to the medical center’s trauma unit, where doctors determined the ligaments holding the posterior base of his skull were severed from the top vertebrae of his spine. The condition is commonly known as internal or orthopedic decapitation.

The medical center said this type of injury is rare in adults and even more so in children.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal Natchitoches Parish crash.
Louisiana State Police investigating fatal Natchitoches Parish crash
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Rapides Parish.
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash, LSP investigating
Dexta Zayshawn Hall
Dexta Hall sentenced to life in prison for Nov. 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.
RADE
GPSO announces largest marijuana bust in parish history

Latest News

LSUA developing center for technology innovation
Louisiana Veto Override Session
Previewing Louisiana’s historic veto override session
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Gag order issued ahead of Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial after ‘inflammatory’ remarks
Previewing Louisiana’s historic veto override session
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York....
Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff