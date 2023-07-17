VPSO: Man sought for traffic pursuit with law enforcement

Bradley White
Bradley White(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the Leesville Police Department are working to locate a man involved in a traffic pursuit with law enforcement.

According to VPSO, Bradley White was driving to the Turner Road area when we fled into the woods on foot. He is believed to be wearing a red shirt.

Anyone in the area is urged to be on the lookout and to contact law enforcement immediately if you see anyone suspicious in the Turner Road, Crosby Loop, Belview Road or Hwy 28 West areas. You are urged to avoid the Turner Road area.

You can contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Rapides Parish.
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash, LSP investigating
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal Natchitoches Parish crash.
Louisiana State Police investigating fatal Natchitoches Parish crash
Alexandria Police Department investigating shooting on Redwood Drive
Dr. Holcombe has been at the forefront, guiding Cenla for 17 years.
Cenla bids farewell to Dr. David Holcombe
Suspect sought for arson on Lorelei Street in Pineville

Latest News

One man dead in Sabine River boating accident
Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Sabine River
One man dead in Sabine River boating accident