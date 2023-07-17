WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat exhaustion. (Credit: K.C. Schweizer, TMX, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”

The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Rapides Parish.
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash, LSP investigating
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal Natchitoches Parish crash.
Louisiana State Police investigating fatal Natchitoches Parish crash
Alexandria Police Department investigating shooting on Redwood Drive
Dr. Holcombe has been at the forefront, guiding Cenla for 17 years.
Cenla bids farewell to Dr. David Holcombe
Suspect sought for arson on Lorelei Street in Pineville

Latest News

The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in...
Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction
Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping her from work, killing her during standoff with police
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
Long Island serial killer suspect arrested