Accident causing delays on I-10 eastbound at Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - Traffic delays are being experienced on I-10 eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge due to an accident.

The left lane has reopened after both lanes were previously closed, completely shutting down that portion of the interstate.

Traffic congestion is to be expected. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes via Highway 61.

