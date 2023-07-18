Alexandria City Council considering adding utility department disconnect policy

Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Monday, June 26, the City of Alexandria disconnected utility service to 83 residential Alexandria Utility Service customers. That day, temperatures with heat indexes reached 108 degrees, and the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory.
KALB began investigating when the City of Alexandria is allowed to turn off utilities for customers that have not paid their bills during extreme weather, particularly extreme heat.
In part of our investigation, Alexandria Utility Director Mike Marcotte told News Channel 5 that there are no rules or regulations in the City of Alexandria’s code of ordinances that the utility departments must abide by regarding utility disconnections during extreme weather. This is unlike private utility companies like Cleco, which are regulated by the Louisiana Public Service Commission, which has strict rules for when utility services cannot be disconnected.
In light of KALB’s stories, members of the Alexandria City Council spoke out about taking action to try and protect their constituents from being left in the dark as it relates to when their power can and cannot be turned off. District 3 City Councilwoman Cynthia Perry is one council member considering changes to the City’s code of ordinances.
“I don’t believe any council member would want to see a customer or citizen without utilities,” said Perry.
Marcotte shared that although there are no written rules and regulations in place for disconnections in extreme heat, the utility department has been instructed by Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy to follow the Louisiana Public Service Commission guidelines.
Those guidelines ban LPSC-regulated companies from disconnecting utilities to customers on days when a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. On June 25, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the following day, June 26, the same day the City of Alexandria cut utilities to 83 customers.
To prevent customers from utility disconnections during extreme weather in the future, Perry believes a written rule to protect those customers should be added to the city code.
“It’s in black and white, it’s self-explanatory, and I can’t see no reason why we can’t maybe put that into an ordinance or put it into a plan or something,” said Perry.
KALB reached out to each member of the city council for comment on if each member feels they should move forward with an ordinance to set guidelines from the utility department.
Her thoughts were echoed by District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington, who said he would propose an ordinance that mirrors the LPSC’s for utility disconnections in extreme heat.
Councilmembers Lizzie Felter and Chuck Fowler also gave statements saying they would review the City’s current rules and regulations for utility disconnections in extreme weather and would be open to adjusting those rules if necessary.
City Council President Lee Rubin provided the following statement but did not mention exploring any potential changes to the City’s code of ordinances.
Councilman At-Large Jim Villard and Councilman Gary Johnson of District 2 did not provide comments.
The City Council agenda for the July 25 meeting is set to be released on Tuesday, July 18. KALB was informed that the council is actively working to have a proposed ordinance in place to require the utility department to follow stricter guidelines to be put on the next council agenda.
