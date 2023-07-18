Alexandria City Council considering adding utility department disconnect policy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Monday, June 26, the City of Alexandria disconnected utility service to 83 residential Alexandria Utility Service customers. That day, temperatures with heat indexes reached 108 degrees, and the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory.

KALB began investigating when the City of Alexandria is allowed to turn off utilities for customers that have not paid their bills during extreme weather, particularly extreme heat.

In part of our investigation, Alexandria Utility Director Mike Marcotte told News Channel 5 that there are no rules or regulations in the City of Alexandria’s code of ordinances that the utility departments must abide by regarding utility disconnections during extreme weather. This is unlike private utility companies like Cleco, which are regulated by the Louisiana Public Service Commission, which has strict rules for when utility services cannot be disconnected.

In light of KALB’s stories, members of the Alexandria City Council spoke out about taking action to try and protect their constituents from being left in the dark as it relates to when their power can and cannot be turned off. District 3 City Councilwoman Cynthia Perry is one council member considering changes to the City’s code of ordinances.

“I don’t believe any council member would want to see a customer or citizen without utilities,” said Perry.

Marcotte shared that although there are no written rules and regulations in place for disconnections in extreme heat, the utility department has been instructed by Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy to follow the Louisiana Public Service Commission guidelines.

Those guidelines ban LPSC-regulated companies from disconnecting utilities to customers on days when a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. On June 25, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the following day, June 26, the same day the City of Alexandria cut utilities to 83 customers.

To prevent customers from utility disconnections during extreme weather in the future, Perry believes a written rule to protect those customers should be added to the city code.

“It’s in black and white, it’s self-explanatory, and I can’t see no reason why we can’t maybe put that into an ordinance or put it into a plan or something,” said Perry.

KALB reached out to each member of the city council for comment on if each member feels they should move forward with an ordinance to set guidelines from the utility department.

Her thoughts were echoed by District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington, who said he would propose an ordinance that mirrors the LPSC’s for utility disconnections in extreme heat.

“Thank you for your request for information regarding the recent termination of city utilities for several Alexandria residents. It is my understanding, those accounts were cut off due to non-payment. As you are aware, based on your past reporting, the City of Alexandria offered Project Restor in an effort to help alleviate some of the burden of increasingly high utility bills for our residents. The City Council in partnership with Mayor Roy’s administration also made every effort to offer our citizens the opportunity to catch up on delinquent bills without incurring late fees or accruing interest. I believe everyone would agree that the Alexandria Utility System (AUS) would be unable to continue providing utility services to all of our citizens if delinquent accounts were simply ignored. As a small municipal utility system, we can not provide free utilities and allow accounts to continue receiving services despite non-payment. However, the recent cutoffs have presented a much bigger issue of safety for our residents. We have seen sustained excessive heat that has prompted heat advisories from the National Weather Service. Unfortunately, on June 26 when 80+ Alexandria residents had their utilities terminated, we were under such an advisory; meaning the local temperatures were considered dangerous for anyone out in the elements or indoors without any means of cooling off. As a municipal utility, AUS is not required to follow the rules of the Louisiana Public Service Commission; but it is my opinion that in situations of extreme weather that pose a threat to the safety of our residents, the LPSC’s guidelines are a good rule of thumb to follow. With that in mind, I do plan to propose an ordinance from the council to align with the Louisiana Public Service Commission.”

Councilmembers Lizzie Felter and Chuck Fowler also gave statements saying they would review the City’s current rules and regulations for utility disconnections in extreme weather and would be open to adjusting those rules if necessary.

“As a city councilwoman, it is important to support the citizens and protect the safety and well-being of our community. I am committed to analyzing the guidelines for utility cutoffs during extreme weather conditions so that we can make the most informed decision for the residents of Alexandria. I want to ensure that the City of Alexandria always strives to implement best practices and I hope to move toward a solution - whether it is creating an ordinance or finding another option, the council will work together.”

“We are reviewing our policies, procedures and ordinances and will adjust as necessary to be within or better than the LPSC guidelines if adjustments need to be formalized or changed.”

City Council President Lee Rubin provided the following statement but did not mention exploring any potential changes to the City’s code of ordinances.

“The City is a municipal utility system, which unlike large regulated utility companies, is not subject to rules of the Louisiana Public Service Commission. In fact, as you know, our city and the AUS are subject to constitutional limitations which are not applicable to CLECO and other publicly regulated utility companies. The city cannot provide free utility services and reasonable discretionary actions may be required from time to time. Rules and regulations, which may be applied statewide and to regulated utilities by the LPSC, may not always be ideal for our city’s circumstances, the city utility customers and the discretion which our current ordinances now provide for AUS and city customers. Our current ordinances provide discretion to the city, which reserves AUS the right to terminate utility services when a utility account is past due. In December, the Alexandria City Council enacted Project Restore, and we are all aware of the benefits the residential customers received from this council action. Discretion is important and benefits all city customers and allows city utility policies to benefit all customers and ratepayers. We are sure city departments and city employees will continue to provide utility services in the best interest of all citizens. We are also proud Alexandria has not had a rate increase for basic electric services for a number of years, and the City Council appreciates your interest.”

Councilman At-Large Jim Villard and Councilman Gary Johnson of District 2 did not provide comments.

The City Council agenda for the July 25 meeting is set to be released on Tuesday, July 18. KALB was informed that the council is actively working to have a proposed ordinance in place to require the utility department to follow stricter guidelines to be put on the next council agenda.

