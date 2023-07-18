Lawmakers vote to override veto on bill to prohibit youth access to gender-affirming medical care

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers have voted to overturn the governor’s veto of one of the LGBTQ+ related bills.

The La. House of Representatives and the La. State Senate both voted on Tuesday, July 18, to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 648, which prohibits certain procedures to alter the sex of a minor child, that includes puberty blockers, hormone treatment, and surgery.

Both bills to discuss sexual orientation in classrooms and the requirement for teachers to use the birth pronouns of students failed their override vote in the House.

Advancing to the Senate is a vetoed bill about COVID vaccines in schools and one that would prohibit foreign governments from purchasing American farmland.

A bill to update voter rolls failed a vote to be overridden.

More details to come.

