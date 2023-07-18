Body found near the Avoyelles/Rapides Parish line

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a body was discovered north of Marksville near the Avoyelles/Rapides Parish line around 5:30 p.m. on July 17.

The body was located on the edge of a wooded area adjacent to LA 1.

The Alexandria Police Department Crime Scene Unit assisted APSO at the scene. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The body was sent for an autopsy and toxicology. It has not yet been positively identified but is believed to be that of a homeless man recently reported in the area.

There is no evidence of foul play at this time.

APSO Detectives and the Avoyelles Coroner’s Office continue to jointly investigate the matter to determine the cause and manner of death.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.