Body found near the Avoyelles/Rapides Parish line

body found
body found(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a body was discovered north of Marksville near the Avoyelles/Rapides Parish line around 5:30 p.m. on July 17.

The body was located on the edge of a wooded area adjacent to LA 1.

The Alexandria Police Department Crime Scene Unit assisted APSO at the scene. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The body was sent for an autopsy and toxicology. It has not yet been positively identified but is believed to be that of a homeless man recently reported in the area.

There is no evidence of foul play at this time.

APSO Detectives and the Avoyelles Coroner’s Office continue to jointly investigate the matter to determine the cause and manner of death.

