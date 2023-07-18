Camp Cook, Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville unveil Purple Heart Installation designations

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, July 18, Camp Cook in Ball and the Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville unveiled signs, displaying their Purple Heart Installation designations.

In June, seven Louisiana National Guard installations were designated as Purple Heart Installations through the Purple Heart Installation Project. That project aims to honor service members and veterans who were wounded in combat and received the Purple Heart Award.

A Purple Heart Installation designation means those installations will be added to the Purple Heart Trail. Additionally, the installations will provide designated parking spots and other benefits to recipients of the Purple Heart Award.

Purple Heart recipient Lieutenant Colonel Joe Carey, the Deputy Commander of the 199th Regiment at the Training Center in Pineville and the Squadron Commander for the 2-108 Cavalry Regiment in Shreveport spoke at each ceremony on Tuesday.

”The Purple Heart is solemn,” said Lt. Col. Carey. “It not only starts with someone like me that was able to recover quickly but also with those that give their lives, and we all do that willingly. Fighting for our country and making sure our homeland is safe and the honor that comes with that is really what that means.”

