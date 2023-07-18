Deputy rounds up llama blocking traffic, sheriff’s office says

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff's...
Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff's office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.(King County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (Gray News) – Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office received a call over the weekend to handle an unusual menace to society.

According to the sheriff’s office, a llama was standing in the middle of the road and blocking traffic. A delivery driver was unable to fulfill an order and called authorities to report the llama.

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.

Soon after, the sheriff’s office said the communications center received another call from someone reporting their missing llama.

By the end of the day, the incident came full circle. The llama was reunited with its owner and the driver was able to deliver the package.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
RADE
GPSO announces largest marijuana bust in parish history
Dexta Zayshawn Hall
Dexta Hall sentenced to life in prison for Nov. 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.
Bradley White
VPSO: Man sought for traffic pursuit with law enforcement
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says

Latest News

Goodwill employee finds WWII memorabilia in donated lockbox’s secret compartment
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mother charged with 12-year-old son’s death, tried to kill 4-year-old son, police in Tennessee say
State troopers initially said an oil spill in the roadway caused the crash in Bridgeport,...
Human waste spill on interstate leads to spinouts, crash in Connecticut
Darrell James Robinson as he appeared at a 2018 hearing in Rapides Parish. (Source: RPSO)
La. Supreme Court to hear inmate’s attempt to have Rapides conviction and death sentence vacated
FILE - The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to...
Cybersecurity labeling for smart devices aims to help people choose those less vulnerable to hacking