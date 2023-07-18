La. Supreme Court to hear inmate’s attempt to have Rapides conviction and death sentence vacated

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has granted a writ application filed by convicted quadruple murderer, Darrell James Robinson, who has been attempting to get his Rapides Parish-based conviction and death penalty sentence vacated.

Robinson shot and killed a family of four in the community of Poland back in 1996. The victims were Billy Lambert, Lambert’s sister, Carol Hooper, Hooper’s daughter, Maureen Kelly, and Kelly’s infant son, Nicholas. Robinson had been staying with Lambert in exchange for working on his cattle farm and had moved in with Lambert roughly eight days before the murders.

The Louisiana Supreme Court affirmed Robinson’s 2001 conviction and sentence in 2004. But, more than a decade later, Robinson and post-conviction attorneys tried to vacate the conviction and death penalty sentence by claiming that Robinson’s original defense attorneys, Mike Small and Dannalyn Recer, provided ineffective counsel. They also argued that the case’s original prosecutor, Mike Shannon, committed what is known as a Brady violation - meaning that he withheld evidence. All attorneys have strongly denied the claims.

In the summer of 2018, an extensive hearing was held in front of Rapides Parish Judge Patricia Koch on the matter, and multiple witnesses were called. Nearly two years later, after reviewing the evidence and the case file, Judge Koch denied Robinson’s effort.

Since this is a death penalty case, Robinson’s post-conviction attorneys were able to take the case straight to the Louisiana Supreme Court. They filed a writ in 2021, and last month on June 26, the high court granted the writ application and agreed to hear oral arguments.

A date to hear oral arguments before the court has not been set yet. We’re told by the state Supreme Court’s Clerk of Court that Robinson’s team has asked to have until August 31 to file its briefs, and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office will respond.

On a related note, 51 of the 57 inmates on death row filed clemency applications to the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole, asking Governor John Bel Edwards to consider lessening their sentences to life in prison. There are three Central Louisiana-based death row inmates in the state. While Robinson is one of them, News Channel 5 confirmed with the board that he did not file a clemency application, presumably because of the pending state Supreme Court matter.

Robinson is represented by Matilde Carbia, Edward Cassidy, Lousene Hoppe, and Kevin Raich. Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland represents the State.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.