LSUA’s Spero program celebrates inaugural year at Alexandria Rotary Club meeting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, July 18, Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Spero program celebrated the completion of its inaugural year at the Alexandria Rotary Club.

The inclusive four-year education program started last year at LSUA with four students enrolled in the program, all aiming to learn how to become more independent and get jobs after graduating. It is the only program of its kind in Central Louisiana and the only one in the LSU system.

”It couldn’t have been a more successful freshman year,” said Brittany Soden, Director of Spero. “They [the students] started very quietly on campus and now they are walking around on campus with everybody screaming their names saying “hey” - and telling them hello. Their social skills have improved greatly, and they are moving onto employment skills, which I know they will succeed at.”

After completing four years in the program, students earn a certificate of achievement that will help them earn gainful employment after graduation.

“One of the things I like about this program is that it helps me have communication skills so I can get a good job,” said Tyler Johnson, a Spero student. “A job with fire alarm technology, commercial fire alarm system.”

After a successful first year, four more freshman students have been enrolled for the 2023 fall semester.

To learn more about the Spero program, CLICK HERE.

