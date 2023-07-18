Motion pulled to revert RPSB hair policy back to natural colors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has pulled a motion that was considering changing its hair policy back to only natural colors for this upcoming school year.

In May, RPSB voted 7-to-2 to amend its hair policy from allowing only natural-colored hair, which the board describes as black, brown, auburn or blonde hair, to allowing any hair color a student wants.

Earlier this month, board member Mark Dryden wrote the motion to consider changing it back.

We will have more from the meeting later this evening.

