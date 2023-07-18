Natchitoches police identify third suspect in Motel 6 homicide investigation

Motel 6
Motel 6(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department has identified a third suspect wanted in connection with the July 11 homicide investigation at the Motel 6 on the Highway 1 Bypass.

Trevonte Jefferson, 19, of Natchitoches is wanted for principle to second degree murder.

Trevonte Jefferson
Trevonte Jefferson(NPD)

According to NPD, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on July 11 at the Motel 6, and they found Michael Porter, 35, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Matthew Robinson, 19, is also wanted by NPD for second degree murder.

Matthew Robinson
Matthew Robinson(Natchitoches Police Department)

Last week, Ambrea Howard, 27, of Natchitoches, was arrested to principle to second degree murder. She was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

If you have any information on this case, please contact NPD at 318-352-8101 or Detective Shermaria Lewis at 318-357-3914.

