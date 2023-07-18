NSU Demons Top 5 Plays of the 2023 season

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - This week, the KALB Sports team will reveal the top five moments of NSU’s 2023 season.

#5 - Jiselle Woodson’s 32-point performance

Number five comes from the women’s basketball team. Senior guard Jiselle Woodson’s performance was spectacular in the first round of the Southland Conference championship game. She scored 32 points, including hitting seven of her eight three-pointers in the contest. Although the Demons did not get the win, this performance was enough to get her in the five spot.

