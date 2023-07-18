Pineville police looking for 2 people wanted for questioning about a theft

Two people are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft investigation.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department (PPD) is asking for help in identifying the two people seen in the image above.

These individuals are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft.

If you have any information on who these people are, you are asked to contact PPD at 318-449-5652. All tips will remain anonymous.

