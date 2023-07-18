Power outages in Natchitoches related to utility pole accident

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Natchitoches, there is a power outage in the Historic District due to a single-vehicle accident involving a utility pole.

The City of Natchitoches Utility Department is working to restore power to those affected.

If you are traveling in the area, remember that traffic lights become a four-way stop at intersections when there is no power to the lights.

