Power outages in Natchitoches related to utility pole accident

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Natchitoches, there is a power outage in the Historic District due to a single-vehicle accident involving a utility pole.

The City of Natchitoches Utility Department is working to restore power to those affected.

If you are traveling in the area, remember that traffic lights become a four-way stop at intersections when there is no power to the lights.

