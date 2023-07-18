Preview: Rapides Parish Library Board of Control considering policy amendment

(Source: KALB)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Library Board of Control is considering an amendment to their board of control manual tonight.

The agenda item is for the creation of a policies and reconsideration of materials committee.

The amendment appears to be in response to the governor’s recent approval of Senator Heather Cloud’s bill aimed at addressing the debate over materials in parish libraries.

Over the past several months, the Rapides Parish Library has considered amendments to its policies around access to sexually-explicit materials for minors.

The board voted to hold off on any action until the end of the legislative session.

We will have more from tonight’s meeting.

