Preview: Rapides Parish School Board to discuss hair policy

By Colin Vedros
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The item that could undo the hair color policy change made in May is set to be discussed tonight by the Rapides Parish School Board.

In May, RPSB voted 7-to-2 to amend the policy from allowing only natural-colored hair, which the board describes as black, brown, auburn or blonde hair, to allowing any hair color a student wants.

Earlier this month, board member Mark Dryden wrote a motion for the board to debate and consider changing that policy back to only natural colors for this upcoming school year.

The board is set to discuss the matter tonight and determine if the policy change will be up for a vote at its regular meeting in August.

We will have more on the policy and reactions from board members tonight.

