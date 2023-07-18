Rapides Parish schools to offer free breakfast, lunch

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - All Rapides schools will offer free breakfasts and lunches to all students for the 2023-2024 school year, according to Erma Davis, director of food service. There is no need to apply, but parents will receive surveys by July 31. According to Davis, it’s crucial that those are finished.

This is a part of the Community Eligibility Provision program, a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.

We will have more from tonight’s school board meeting.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.