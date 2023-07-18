RPSO searching for missing person in the Messina Road area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing person in the Messina Road area near Kincaid and the Wild Azalea Trail.

Robert Owens, Jr., is a “geocacher” from Millerville, New Jersey. His vehicle was found and after a computer check, it was discovered that he had been reported missing on July 17. Owens is described as a 58-year-old white male, 5′9″ tall, weighs about 170 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.

Recently, his family has been posting videos of him on social media about his disappearance: WATCH HERE and HERE.

According to RPSO, geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity, in which participants use a Global Positioning System receiver or mobile device and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called “geocaches” or “caches”, at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and The U.S. Forest Service is assisting RPSO in the search.

If you have any information on Robert Owens, Jr, please contact RPSO at 318-473-6700, Detective Tamiko Paulk at 319-473-6727 or local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.