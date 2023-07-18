Utility trailer stolen north of Marksville

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person involved in the theft of a utility trailer that occurred north of Marksville near LA 453.

APSO said the suspect appears to be a white man who was driving a white GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck. The utility trailer stolen was described as a spring drop 8x10 trailer, red in color with “Dandy” written on the side.

A trailer was recently stolen not too far away in the Poland Community area of Rapides Parish.

If you have any information, contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 318-473-6700. Any assistance or information pertaining to these thefts, or the identification of the person shown in the attached photographs, would be greatly appreciated.

