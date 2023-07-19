4 arrested in connection with Mansura shooting

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that four people have been arrested so far in connection with a shooting that happened in the Mansura area on July 15.

APSO said their office got word of the shooting around 12:06 a.m., which occurred on Cocoville Road near Teska Roy Lane. Their investigation revealed that some of the shooters parked a vehicle at the Ward 3 Waterworks Parking lot and approached a nearby residence on foot when the shooting began. Multiple gunshots were reportedly fired at and by persons from a nearby residence. No one was hit by the gunfire.

APSO’s investigation led to the search of a residence in the area. As a result, these four individuals were arrested:

Romanda Guillot, 36, of Mansura – Obstruction of Justice Kwalan D. Guillot, 21, of Marksville – Principal to Armed Robbery, Principal to Carjacking, Criminal Conspiracy and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile Kwavon A. Guillot, 19 – Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Ja’Kwon Guillot, 19 – Armed Robbery

A military-style semi-automatic rifle, two semi-auto handguns with extended magazines, a Drum magazine for a handgun, ammunition, Controlled Dangerous Substances and Avoyelles Parish School Board laptops were seized.

More arrests are expected, and APSO is continuing to investigate the matter to identify all of the shooters. APSO is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the shooter(s). If you have any information pertaining to this matter, please contact them by calling 318-253-4000.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.