Alexandria Utility disconnection ordinance on upcoming city council agenda

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a series of KALB investigations, the Alexandria City Council will have the chance to make changes to the City’s code of ordinances that states when the city can or cannot turn off utilities during extreme weather conditions.

News Channel 5 received a copy of the agenda for the July 25 council meeting that states a specific agenda item that reads, “Introduction of an ordinance revising Section 26-11 of the City of Alexandria Municipal Codes with respect to the termination of utility services during extreme weather conditions.”

This agenda item is in response to our investigations into the city’s utility department after reporting that the city disconnected utility services to 83 residential customers on June 26. That same day, a heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service and the heat index reached 108 degrees,

Currently, Alexandria does not have any rules or regulations that they are bound to regarding utility disconnections in extreme weather. The City does have rules as it pertains to disconnects when customers are past due on their bills. Alexandria is instructed by Mayor Jacques Roy to follow the guidance of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, but the city did not do so back on June 26, resulting in 83 disconnects.

News Channel 5 heard from several city council members on Monday, July 17, who said they want the COA’s code of ordinances to reflect those set forth by the LPSC. Under the LPSC, private utility companies like Cleco are banned from cutting off utilities when a heat advisory is issued.

Once the agenda item is introduced and placed into a committee meeting, the council could vote on potential new changes to when utility disconnections can be issued at an upcoming meeting on Aug. 8.

