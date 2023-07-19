Goudeau family repurposes old buildings in Marksville

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A family in Marksville is repurposing old buildings and giving local businesses an opportunity to thrive.

Melissa Goudeau and her husband Jack moved to Marksville in 2017 and wanted to invest in revitalizing the downtown area. The Goudeaus own the buildings that hold ‘La Petite Affaire Boulangers and Poofy’s House of Plants. La Petite Affaire Boulangers is just one of the local businesses on Marksville’s main street.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, this business was only made possible through the local farmer’s market.

“We were sent home, and it’s not like me to be just sitting around doing nothing, so we realize it’s legal from home that you can actually bake goods and put them up for sale,” said Roy Guilbeau, owner of La Petite Affaire Boulangers.

Now, thanks to Melissa Goudeau, the café is a community favorite, and the building that holds the café is as well.

This is part of the Louisiana Main Street program, which helps Louisiana’s communities with face-lifting main streets across the state. Melissa said their mission is to provide a place for the community to come and gather.

“It gives people a sense of community and a space to come and gather, which is very important,” Goudeau said. “I think that it’s becoming lost with social media and technology, and it’s important for us to come together and gather and still see each other.”

It also helps businesses work with each other like Poofy’s House of Plants.

“I provide the blooms for their petite fours and a lot of the herbs and stuff like that,” said Aimee Paul, owner of Poofy’s. “I kind of knew whenever that became open and they jumped on that and I was like ‘Okay, so the little building with all the windows that my plants would look amazing in the courtyard and all of this.’ So, I talked to Melissa and Jacques, so that’s what I did.”

Helping businesses thrive while utilizing old buildings to see this community under a new leaf.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.