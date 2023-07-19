Heart of Louisiana: Pineville

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It was considered unique in its day, a two-story City Hall that contained every department of government, even the police car and fire truck.

But the old City Hall-turned-museum in the city of Pineville has fallen on hard times. Dave McNamara takes us there in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

body found
Body found near the Avoyelles/Rapides Parish line
Alexandria fire in at Midstate Cheer, Gymnastics, and Tumbling
Robert Owens, Jr.
RPSO searching for missing geocacher from New Jersey near Kincaid
Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
Motion pulled to revert RPSB hair policy back to natural colors

Latest News

Punto de Conexion Backpack Giveaway
Punto de Conexion – Iglesia de Dios hosts backpack giveaway
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Rapides Parish.
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash, LSP investigating
Sam's Club and St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a car show on Sunday, benefiting the...
Alexandria Sam’s Club hosts car show benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry releases statement amid TikTok age rating investigation
Toy Drive
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day