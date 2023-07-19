House fire on Alexander Drive in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire on Alexander Drive on July 18.

AFD dispatched units that consisted of three engine companies, an aerial company, a medical unit, a district chief and an investigative unit.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the first arriving unit within four minutes of the initial call for service.

AFD’s investigator determined the fire cause to be an electrical issue.

