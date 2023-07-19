La. taxpayers have August deadline to claim state tax refunds

(MGN and KALB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) announced taxpayers living in Louisiana have until Aug. 28, 2023, to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The department says it sent letters to individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred, by law, to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state’s treasurer’s office.

The amount of unclaimed refunds that will be transferred if not claimed from LDR is $11,574,249.48.

Taxpayers who receive a letter can claim their refunds in 1 of 2 ways:

The Department of Revenue will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting claims electronically or with the voucher by the Aug. 28 deadline.

Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

body found
Body found near the Avoyelles/Rapides Parish line
Alexandria fire in at Midstate Cheer, Gymnastics, and Tumbling
Robert Owens, Jr.
RPSO searching for missing geocacher from New Jersey near Kincaid
Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
Motion pulled to revert RPSB hair policy back to natural colors

Latest News

Louisiana State Capital
Lawmakers vote to override veto on bill to prohibit youth access to gender-affirming medical care
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend
Robert Owens, Jr.
RPSO searching for missing geocacher from New Jersey near Kincaid
Family of missing missing geocacher in Kincaid area speaks out