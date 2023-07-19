LSU Student Food Pantry getting more than $68K from Rocco’s for winning Jello Shot Challenge

It appears the LSU Student Food Pantry will be getting a donation of $68,888 from Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina in Omaha.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - It appears the LSU Student Food Pantry will be getting a donation of $68,888 from Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina in Omaha after breaking the College World Series Jello Shot record, according to Twitter.

Tiger fans purchased 68,888 Jello shots during the span of the College World Series.

According to a tweet from Rocco’s, $142,464 in donations are headed to campus food banks of the participating teams, as well as the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, Nebraska.

CWS Jello Shot Challenge.
CWS Jello Shot Challenge.(CWS Jello Shot Challenge Twitter)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Owens, Jr.
UPDATE: RPSO says human remains found in search of missing geocacher
body found
Body found near the Avoyelles/Rapides Parish line
Alexandria fire in at Midstate Cheer, Gymnastics, and Tumbling
Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
Robert Tanner
Plaucheville man arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Taylor died after an alleged altercation and arrest by the APD.
Family of Rose Marie Taylor speaks out on her untimely death while in custody at Rapides Parish DC-1
Family of Rose Marie Taylor speaks out on her untimely death while in custody at Rapides Parish DC-1
Goudeau family repurposes old buildings in Marksville
Marksville family working to repurpose buildings in Avoyelles Parish
Robert Owens, Jr.
UPDATE: RPSO says human remains found in search of missing geocacher