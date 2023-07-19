NPSO: Ashland man killed in early morning crash

ASHLAND, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office are investigating a crash that happened on July 19 around 4:57 a.m. that claimed the life of an Ashland man.

Justin R. Lee, 39, was driving a 1994 GMC pickup truck northbound on Hwy 153 near Chester Warren Road, when he exited the road on the left side, traveling about 200 feet until he hit a tree line, striking several trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee was reportedly an active member of Natchitoches Parish Protection District #8 in north Natchitoches Parish.

